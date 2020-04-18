Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 vaccine taskforce set up Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

More than 1,100 coronavirus cases now confirmed across Staffordshire and other updates throughout the day. More than 1,100 coronavirus cases now confirmed across Staffordshire and other updates throughout the day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 17 hours ago Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce 01:14 At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'. You Might Like

Tweets about this