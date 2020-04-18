Global  

Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 vaccine taskforce set up

The Sentinel Stoke Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 vaccine taskforce set upMore than 1,100 coronavirus cases now confirmed across Staffordshire and other updates throughout the day.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce

Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce 01:14

 At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'.

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 vaccine taskforce set up: https://t.co/kTieqC0XTB 5 seconds ago

joesolomio

Joe Solo RT @NPR: Federal agencies and 16 companies — including some of the biggest players in the pharmaceutical industry — will collaborate on pot… 29 minutes ago

Ben_s214

Ben Scott Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 1767; Andhra Pradesh crosses 600-mark… https://t.co/gKOBuAioIa 1 hour ago

CNBCTV18News

CNBC-TV18 #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 #covidindia COVID-19 LIVE: India #coronavirus cases rise to 14,378, #death toll jumps to 480;… https://t.co/NxoEr23THF 1 hour ago

bishths69

Himmat S Bisht RT @FinancialXpress: #Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in #Delhi rise to 1767; Andhra Pradesh crosses 600-mark https://t.co… 2 hours ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress #Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in #Delhi rise to 1767; Andhra Pradesh crosses 600-mark… https://t.co/Knmud7VbDD 2 hours ago

grolaw

grolaw RT @dawn_com: ‘Universally low-cost’ vaccine needed to fight Covid-19, says IMF Follow our live updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co… 2 hours ago

dawn_com

Dawn.com ‘Universally low-cost’ vaccine needed to fight Covid-19, says IMF Follow our live updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 2 hours ago

