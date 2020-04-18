Global  

RIP. Deaths printed in the Hereford Times, edition April 16

Hereford Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
DOREEN EDITH BRIMFIELD (Nee GRIFFIN) Of Shelwick. Following a short spell in Hereford County Hospital and St Michael’s Hospice, peacefully on April 7th, aged 94 years. Much loved Mum of Janet, Wendy and Robert. Mother in Law of Paul, Rob and Steve. Nan of Tom, Rachel, Leah, Matthew and Vicky. Great Nan of Ellie, Lola and Darcey. A private cremation to be held.
