No gun salutes for Queen’s 94th birthday Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Queen’s birthday will not be marked by gun salutes in what is believed to be a first due to the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago No gun salutes for Queen’s 94th birthday 00:55 The Queen’s birthday will not be marked by gun salutes in what is believed to be a first due to the coronavirus crisis. The monarch turns 94 on Tuesday but she is said to have decided gun salutes would not be “appropriate” at this time. A Buckingham Palace source said her birthday will not be... You Might Like

Tweets about this