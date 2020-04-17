BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- WW2 veteran Capt Tom Moore, who has raised £19m for the NHS, records a duet with Michael Ball.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bluetree Recruits BBC News - Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/TJBlPpBaIB 2 hours ago MODAmua Michael Ball and Capt. Tom Moore release ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ duet in aid of NHS £21MILLION 👍👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/i4mIsdP3du 3 hours ago Maureen Hackett BBC News - Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/nwrmDxc8UH 3 hours ago karen Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/2Q73KOmUJL 3 hours ago Alan Bray Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone - BBC News https://t.co/6OWBsPupK3 3 hours ago Michael F. Andre RT @Kazmataz77: True icon of this country. Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/qh7RPax… 3 hours ago Karen Hicks True icon of this country. Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/qh7RPaxntJ 3 hours ago JagDhups (at 🏠) Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/uog07pCztD 4 hours ago