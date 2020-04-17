Global  

Coronavirus: Capt Tom Moore and Michael Ball record You'll Never Walk Alone

BBC Local News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- WW2 veteran Capt Tom Moore, who has raised £19m for the NHS, records a duet with Michael Ball.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic 00:40

 Michael Ball shared the news on his social media that he will be releasing a charity single with Captain Tom Moore amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

