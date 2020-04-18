Global  

This is how Lady Gaga managed to pull off her $35 million COVID-19 benefit concert in just 12 days

PinkNews Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga “set up a war room” in order to raise $35 million for the fight against coronavirus and for the One World: Together At Home concert. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has been widely praised for curating the concert special to help raise funds for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more added to Lady Gaga's virtual benefit concert

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more added to Lady Gaga's virtual benefit concert 00:43

 Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith lead the new names added to the line-up for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' benefit show.

