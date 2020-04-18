Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up'

Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up'

BBC Local News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- The clip shows an officer warning the man: "Who are they going to believe, me or you?"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Passionflower99

Pan RT @karlhawkes: BBC have ignored a lot of this over the top policing. Good to see them posted the story about this an hour ago. Lancashire… 16 seconds ago

Tunnelbreeze

Simon Thompson BBC News - Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/jAFl70MLnX 44 seconds ago

CultureWarlord

Culture Warlord BBC News - Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/l6dLVfyMxT 3 minutes ago

PaddyJCawkwell

Paddy J Cawkwell Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/UXIEMUGZak 4 minutes ago

leanne_lioness

Leanne The Lioness 🇯🇲🇬🇧🇰🇳🍊 This is our law enforcers Lord help us The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are… https://t.co/AQhlE0NCX3 6 minutes ago

DelennMoresby

Delenn Moresby I’d like to say I’m surprised by this officer’s appalling behaviour, but sadly I’m not. Lancashire Police officer… https://t.co/vYk24b3gst 6 minutes ago

Dibujo

G.B. RT @Keith_Sav: The lad deserves an apology - from that same officer, as the officer's last duty before picking up his P45. There is no oth… 6 minutes ago

BrexitRage

Rage Against Brexit - Stop Brexit, Save Britain BBC News - Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/HUZDaqft2C 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.