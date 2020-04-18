Pan RT @karlhawkes: BBC have ignored a lot of this over the top policing. Good to see them posted the story about this an hour ago. Lancashire… 16 seconds ago

Simon Thompson BBC News - Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/jAFl70MLnX 44 seconds ago

Culture Warlord BBC News - Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/l6dLVfyMxT 3 minutes ago

Paddy J Cawkwell Lancashire Police officer threatened 'to make something up' https://t.co/UXIEMUGZak 4 minutes ago

Leanne The Lioness 🇯🇲🇬🇧🇰🇳🍊 This is our law enforcers Lord help us The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are… https://t.co/AQhlE0NCX3 6 minutes ago

Delenn Moresby I’d like to say I’m surprised by this officer’s appalling behaviour, but sadly I’m not. Lancashire Police officer… https://t.co/vYk24b3gst 6 minutes ago

G.B. RT @Keith_Sav: The lad deserves an apology - from that same officer, as the officer's last duty before picking up his P45. There is no oth… 6 minutes ago