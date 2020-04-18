The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has said it is not currently implementing new Public Health England advice to reuse personal protective equipment (PPE) but that it will take national evidence into account in the event of shortages.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Karen Galway “On Friday, the department set up an email contact point for health and social care staff to raise PPE concerns. Th… https://t.co/vzYc9qrw2B 15 minutes ago John Clarke. RT @BelTel: Northern Ireland health department to consider PPE reuse advice in event of shortages https://t.co/9f2zpY7nVy https://t.co/pli1… 30 minutes ago Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland health department to consider PPE reuse advice in event of shortages https://t.co/9f2zpY7nVy https://t.co/pli1REJqZe 1 hour ago Coronavirus Live Stats NEW: Another 888 people have died after contracting #coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to at least 15,464, the… https://t.co/RhHQ44R843 5 hours ago CMWORKS RT @BelTel: Department for the Economy publishes priority sectors list https://t.co/jRh54tGUCp https://t.co/zxMfPE8Q9C 22 hours ago Belfast Telegraph Department for the Economy publishes priority sectors list https://t.co/jRh54tGUCp https://t.co/zxMfPE8Q9C 23 hours ago Belfast Telegraph Health department sets up email contact point for staff concerned about PPE https://t.co/jRh54tGUCp https://t.co/iFPE3qzlZU 1 day ago Coronavirus Live Stats BREAKING: 🇬🇧UK reports tells the 847 people have died after contracting #coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to a… https://t.co/2NzoiKHdai 1 day ago