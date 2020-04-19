Lady Gaga launches superstar-studded One World concert with tearful performance of Smile Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lady Gaga launched the One World: Together at Home concert with a tearful rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Smile” on Saturday. The singer – who helped curate the telethon – began by dedicating her performance to front-line medical workers ahead of the cross-platform global concert seeking to raise funds for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago Lady Gaga Zoom Chat Discuss Coronavirus Benefit Concert 00:36 WHO/Zoom Lady Gaga is co-curating an online benefit concert for healthcare workers and local charities around the globe, in partnership with Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization. She popped in to the World Health Organization's Zoom chat on Friday to announce the Rolling Stones have... You Might Like

Tweets about this PinkNews Lady Gaga launches superstar-studded One World concert with tearful performance of Smile https://t.co/rjkM95J4wM 52 minutes ago