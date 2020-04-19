Lady Gaga launches superstar-studded One World concert with tearful performance of Smile
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Lady Gaga launched the One World: Together at Home concert with a tearful rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Smile” on Saturday. The singer – who helped curate the telethon – began by dedicating her performance to front-line medical workers ahead of the cross-platform global concert seeking to raise funds for...
WHO/Zoom Lady Gaga is co-curating an online benefit concert for healthcare workers and local charities around the globe, in partnership with Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization. She popped in to the World Health Organization's Zoom chat on Friday to announce the Rolling Stones have...
