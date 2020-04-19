Global  

Broadway’s Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after coronavirus complications

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Broadway star Nick Cordero will lose his leg after suffering complications from coronavirus, his wife said.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications 00:48

 In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

