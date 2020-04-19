Global  

Sir Paul McCartney calls for global action to prevent future health crises

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Sir Paul McCartney called on world leaders to strengthen global health systems as he performed during a concert raising money for the fight against coronavirus.
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Global Citizen Co-Founder Talks 'One World' Together At Home' Concert

Global Citizen Co-Founder Talks 'One World' Together At Home' Concert 02:30

 Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans opens up to ET Canada about stars coming together including Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Sir Paul McCartney and many more to perform for the charity event "One World: Together at Home" on April 18.

