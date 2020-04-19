Global  

No decision on when schools will reopen, says Education Secretary

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
No decision on when schools will reopen, says Education SecretaryThe message comes after speculation that schools would begin to reopen very soon.
