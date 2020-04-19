Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boris Johnson 'skipped five Cobra meetings on coronavirus'

Boris Johnson 'skipped five Cobra meetings on coronavirus'

The Argus Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
A SENIOR government adviser has slammed the Prime Minister for "skipping five Cobra meetings on coronavirus" as the outbreak worsened in China and began to spread around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeanRileyOnline

Seán Riley 瑞利山 RT @thesundaytimes: Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ war… 2 seconds ago

bobjlawrie

robert lawrie RT @JamesMelville: Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ warn… 3 seconds ago

alice__rose02

alice rose RT @DavidLammy: Number 10 should urgently explain why Boris Johnson reportedly skipped five consecutive emergency Covid-19 Cobra meetings i… 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.