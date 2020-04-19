Boris Johnson 'skipped five Cobra meetings on coronavirus' Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A SENIOR government adviser has slammed the Prime Minister for "skipping five Cobra meetings on coronavirus" as the outbreak worsened in China and began to spread around the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Seán Riley 瑞利山 RT @thesundaytimes: Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ war… 2 seconds ago robert lawrie RT @JamesMelville: Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ warn… 3 seconds ago alice rose RT @DavidLammy: Number 10 should urgently explain why Boris Johnson reportedly skipped five consecutive emergency Covid-19 Cobra meetings i… 11 seconds ago