Phillip Schofield 'moves out of £2m marital home'

DrMand1 RT @mrbluesky99: This guy 'bravely 'slept with someone else behind his wife's back. That's fact. Now was it with a boy who he has known whi… 21 seconds ago

Mr Burns Brave? @Schofe was knobbing a child. FKing pedo https://t.co/TtttGyB2PX 35 seconds ago

Janet Phillip Schofield moves out of his ??2m Oxfordshire family home https://t.co/XQvf84I3ou via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

dare to dream#Britishindependence RT @gabriel160519: His poor wife...👇👇 Phillip Schofield moves out of his ??2m Oxfordshire family home https://t.co/iz3N9tjzI9 via @MailOnl… 1 minute ago

Matt RT @MichaelGarage3: Phillip Schofield moves out of his £2m Oxfordshire family home and into a central London apartment - just ten weeks aft… 3 minutes ago

The Real Mick Clark RT @DailyMailUK: Phillip Schofield moves out of his £2m Oxfordshire family home and into a central London apartment https://t.co/x6Jhf6hHzV 3 minutes ago

PamDen RT @YorkshireLady3: Phillip Schofield moves out of his £2m Oxfordshire family home https://t.co/7aNJDcK2uj @MailOnline 3 minutes ago