Ellie Goulding in wedding song surprise for NHS nurse

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Ellie Goulding has surprised an NHS nurse with a live performance during her online wedding.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Ellie Goulding surprises nurse's online wedding

Ellie Goulding surprises nurse's online wedding 00:53

 One nurse and her fiancé were stunned after singer Ellie Goulding made a surprise appearance during their online wedding

