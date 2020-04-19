Vital 84 tonne shipment of PPE for NHS staff is delayed Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The masks and gowns were supposed to arrive today. The masks and gowns were supposed to arrive today. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bristol Live Vital 84 tonne shipment of PPE for NHS staff is delayed https://t.co/0wWSF0rJoL https://t.co/EED2XR2O0Z 3 minutes ago hilde kap RT @Cambslive: The masks and gowns were supposed to arrive today https://t.co/rrqPxCD85b 10 minutes ago Victoria Chessum Frontline workers say they could run out of protective equipment today - just as 400k + gowns are delayed in reachi… https://t.co/kAK7kR3hZy 42 minutes ago Sevenoaks Chronicle The shipment, which includes more than 400k gowns for frontline workers is not ready, reports say https://t.co/n9lMN081qO 44 minutes ago Folkestone Herald The shipment, which includes more than 400k gowns for frontline workers is not ready, reports say https://t.co/W5EUMgTqvv 44 minutes ago KentSussexCourier The shipment, which includes more than 400k gowns for frontline workers is not ready, reports say https://t.co/pdyD4lYWFI 44 minutes ago Courier & Observer The shipment, which includes more than 400k gowns for frontline workers is not ready, reports say https://t.co/DIAQnPvc9x 44 minutes ago Dover Express The shipment, which includes more than 400k gowns for frontline workers is not ready, reports say https://t.co/PoJyVMHIt1 44 minutes ago