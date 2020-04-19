Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense'

SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense'

BBC News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The SPFL's Les Gray rejects claims the board bullied or coerced clubs ahead of the vote to end the lower league season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iconic1967

R.I.P. “Null & Void” 9IAR for the second time.🍀 BBC Sport - SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' https://t.co/GCIZdwB39n One by one, each &… https://t.co/NFNNOxA9jB 1 minute ago

gerry67

GERRY MCKAY SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' - https://t.co/CndpxYkohT 14 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense': https://t.co/lku85kpE7A 25 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' - https://t.co/ZUYnkbktFj #football 37 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as ‘nonsense’ https://t.co/3BLRrpURVp 41 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC FOOTBALL - SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' https://t.co/DI9CbkWz4R https://t.co/PmRMePjdjg 42 minutes ago

Rangers_Updates

Rangers Updates BBC: SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' https://t.co/sLxxUHOw0B 1 hour ago

markf_7

Rollo Tomassi Fight Sevco in the Courts. P lookBBC News - SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense' https://t.co/Vr2SD3oVNe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.