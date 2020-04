Paul RT @DeoMunishi: #COVID19 claimed my friend's life yesterday night. There're other friends who've confirmed the demise of their loved ones b… 7 minutes ago

Peter Colby @OwenJones84 Where do you get your information from? How many people have really died from the virus and not underl… https://t.co/XLHhLubuQF 7 minutes ago

Kevin Larkin RT @liz_lizanderson: @MattChorley ‘Many people looking at our apparent success?’ This is obscene. Tens of thousands have died, we don’t kno… 8 minutes ago

Dan @minnierahman Imagine using a pandemic where tens of thousands of people have died to further a xenophobic agenda. Unconscionable. 9 minutes ago

♞☠ภ𝔼VẸR ѕ𝐚๔ Ŵʰ𝓔𝐧 Ť𝓗𝐄 ᑕO𝓠𝕤 Ď𝐈€ ☠🐺 RT @nhannahjones: In Chicago, a city where black people account for less than 30 percent of the population, 70 percent of the people who ha… 13 minutes ago

MeeMee RT @TomPark1n: Class action lawsuit launched against Responsive Group Inc. for practices at six homes, including Eatonville and Anson Place… 13 minutes ago

Medical Nemesis RT @AlexBerenson: Per @neil_ferguson (you can trust him!), 1/2 to 2/3s of all #COVID deaths occur in people who would have died this year.… 13 minutes ago