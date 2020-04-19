Quibi is a hotbed of LGBT+ entertainment! It also has a show starring Rachel Brosnahan about a woman obsessed with her golden arm Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It’s safe to say that Quibi, the platform aimed at providing viewers with “quick bites” of content, launched last week at the exact right time, but one show starring Rachel Brosnahan obsessing over her golden arm has, urm, won the gold medal for going viral. As millions of Americans hunker down at home... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PinkNews Quibi is a hotbed of LGBT+ entertainment! It also has a show starring Rachel Brosnahan about a woman obsessed with… https://t.co/y3oAis2Vnn 1 hour ago