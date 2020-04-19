Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Quibi is a hotbed of LGBT+ entertainment! It also has a show starring Rachel Brosnahan about a woman obsessed with her golden arm

Quibi is a hotbed of LGBT+ entertainment! It also has a show starring Rachel Brosnahan about a woman obsessed with her golden arm

PinkNews Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
It’s safe to say that Quibi, the platform aimed at providing viewers with “quick bites” of content, launched last week at the exact right time, but one show starring Rachel Brosnahan obsessing over her golden arm has, urm, won the gold medal for going viral. As millions of Americans hunker down at home...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews Quibi is a hotbed of LGBT+ entertainment! It also has a show starring Rachel Brosnahan about a woman obsessed with… https://t.co/y3oAis2Vnn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.