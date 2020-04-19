Gavin Williamson ‘cannot give date for reopening of schools’ Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he cannot give a date for when schools will reopen following reports children could be back in the classroom in just three weeks. 👓 View full article

