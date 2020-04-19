Handsworth company appeal for help so they can keep making PPE for NHS staff Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Diamond Weddings, which normally makes specialised decor and furniture for events, has switched to making safety visors for front-line NHS staff. Diamond Weddings, which normally makes specialised decor and furniture for events, has switched to making safety visors for front-line NHS staff. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this