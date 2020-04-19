While Boris Johnson skipped five COVID-19 crisis meetings, over 100 stars joined Lady Gaga to raise $127m

An explosive article in today’s Sunday Times revealed that UK prime minister Boris Johnson skipped the first five crisis meetings about coronavirus – meanwhile, Lady Gaga raised $127m for the COVID-19 relief effort and curated a global star-studded concert. Johnson, whose poor handling of the pandemic to date is the...

