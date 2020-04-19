Global  

While Boris Johnson skipped five COVID-19 crisis meetings, over 100 stars joined Lady Gaga to raise $127m

PinkNews Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
An explosive article in today’s Sunday Times revealed that UK prime minister Boris Johnson skipped the first five crisis meetings about coronavirus – meanwhile, Lady Gaga raised $127m for the COVID-19 relief effort and curated a global star-studded concert. Johnson, whose poor handling of the pandemic to date is the...
News video: Gavin Williamson defends PM over claims he missed Cobra meetings

Gavin Williamson defends PM over claims he missed Cobra meetings 01:06

 At the daily coronavirus briefing from Downing Street, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defended Boris Johnson over claims he has missed Cobra meetings. He said the prime minister has "absolutely been leading our nation’s effort to combat the coronavirus".

