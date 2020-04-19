Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Vicar of Dibley returning to BBC One for coronavirus lockdown special

The Vicar of Dibley returning to BBC One for coronavirus lockdown special

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Vicar of Dibley returning to BBC One for coronavirus lockdown specialMeanwhile, Catherine Tate will reprise her errant schoolgirl role – now struggling with home education – with David Tennant as her teacher.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JessBScott

Just Jess RT @Independent: Dawn French confirms The Vicar of Dibley is returning after five years https://t.co/zyUgr0ecMR 11 hours ago

MrDBerger

David Berger 🏳️‍🌈 Dawn French confirms The Vicar of Dibley is returning after five years https://t.co/cdVJ5AIiAB 22 hours ago

MattHansen_

Matt Hansen RT @katiefbennett: Today’s recommendation. Sit down, put your feet up, take a well earned rest & watch #TheBigNightIn at 7pm on @BBCOne ! S… 1 day ago

katiefbennett

Katie Bennett Today’s recommendation. Sit down, put your feet up, take a well earned rest & watch #TheBigNightIn at 7pm on… https://t.co/OgbgtVTQUr 1 day ago

SteveDrakovarii

Terfling Slayer RT @russfla: Dawn French confirms The Vicar Of Dibley is returning for a one-off special via @gaytimesmag - https://t.co/jaz96y2ziD 2 days ago

russfla

Russ Dawn French confirms The Vicar Of Dibley is returning for a one-off special via @gaytimesmag - https://t.co/jaz96y2ziD 2 days ago

SwansgateCentre

Swansgate Centre The Vicar of Dibley returns! ⛪️ Who's excited? We're excited! Tomorrow at 7pm on BBC's Big Night In 🙂… https://t.co/PBht1RIRRv 2 days ago

Pairsonnalites

Stigmabase | ORG RT @Pairsonnalites: Dawn French confirms The Vicar Of Dibley is returning for a one-off special: Fans of classic British comedy (and low-ke… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.