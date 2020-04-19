Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > No date set for schools re-opening, Education Secretary confirms

No date set for schools re-opening, Education Secretary confirms

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
No date has been set for the re-opening of schools, the Education Secretary has said, as he apologised to children for the interruption to their studies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star No date set for schools re-opening, Education Secretary confirms https://t.co/ilCfc1sAka 2 minutes ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star No date set for schools re-opening, Education Secretary confirms https://t.co/sbzh7LhOIo 2 minutes ago

Lovely_Glambert

💖⚘Lovely Glambert 🌻💜GM-my heart💓💖🎵🎶 Education secretary: no date for re-opening schools https://t.co/zzJHYYntGH Sent via @updayUK 6 minutes ago

ReadsSometimes

Dave Is this guy deluded? It's gonna be a while. Why you continue to carry on with false promises and lies. I'm so scar… https://t.co/0LydGmFlRi 1 hour ago

dhoofeMFL

Mr Hoofe Feeling incredibly proud to be a teacher after @GavinWilliamson 's #coronavirus update! It's a shame the #BBC and… https://t.co/CXkynrFIXM 2 hours ago

iashy

Ian Ashworth @Nkapoor14 @GavinWilliamson Why are you listening to the media who make things up.The education secretary has told… https://t.co/KGTVwLMNxR 8 hours ago

Bangas97

Mea the Bangas♡ RT @MICTNamibia: Education, Arts and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka discusses the opening of schools in Namibia amidst State of Emergenc… 3 days ago

MICTNamibia

MICT NAMIBIA Education, Arts and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka discusses the opening of schools in Namibia amidst State of E… https://t.co/e2h0F18f5q 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.