Meteor shower to light up the sky with hundreds of shooting stars

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ioana Barna RT @DailyMirror: Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/emeKR9q54c https://t.co/IjLgHerF… 3 minutes ago Valentte RT @Kate59908978: Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/J8pnUUiwIK 7 minutes ago Trish Galligan RT @DailyMirror: Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/emeKR9HFVK https://t.co/YiG2PEiR… 9 minutes ago Daily Mirror Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/emeKR9HFVK https://t.co/YiG2PEiRPC 14 minutes ago Michael Miller @MarcBanting Surely the blue light in nothing to do with a meteor shower? 16 minutes ago Kate 🇬🇧🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇦🇺 Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/J8pnUUiwIK 17 minutes ago Breanna Paige RT @ST0NEHENGE: Shooting stars to light up sky tonight as part of Lyrid meteor shower known to wow skygazers with hundreds every hour https… 29 minutes ago maisiecat RT @UK_is_ONE: Lyrid meteor shower to light up Britain's skies with dazzling shooting stars https://t.co/ymmBB4gJH6 40 minutes ago