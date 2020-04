Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Stars to teach lessons on new BBC virtual learning programme 00:38 Footballer Sergio Aguero, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and EastEnder Danny Dyer will be among the famous faces leading lessons as part of the BBC’s plans to help educate the nation’s schoolchildren during the Covid-19 crisis. The broadcaster has announced new details of its virtual learning...