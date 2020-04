Brave swimmer fights for future after horror accident left her in a wheelchair Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joanna Robertson’s spine was broken when the car she was travelling in with her parents crashed in October and is adapting to life in a wheelchair. Joanna Robertson’s spine was broken when the car she was travelling in with her parents crashed in October and is adapting to life in a wheelchair. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this