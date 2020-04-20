John Corser RT @ExpressandStar: Captain Tom Moore has described the response to his #coronavirus fundraiser as “rather like being in fairyland” as he i… 2 hours ago

Express & Star Captain Tom Moore has described the response to his #coronavirus fundraiser as “rather like being in fairyland” as… https://t.co/xyL0Zz9EhL 3 hours ago

Paul RT @PA: Captain Tom Moore has described the response to his coronavirus fundraiser as “rather like being in fairyland” as he is on course f… 4 hours ago

Tamina Rashell Captain Tom ‘in fairyland’ and on track for number one single https://t.co/OBksEe1FUR 4 hours ago

PA Media Captain Tom Moore has described the response to his coronavirus fundraiser as “rather like being in fairyland” as h… https://t.co/TWnW1JwFYW 4 hours ago

Henshalls Insurance RT @ShropshireStar: Captain Tom Moore has described the response to his coronavirus fundraiser as “rather like being in fairyland” as he is… 4 hours ago