Virgin Atlantic needs Government support to survive – Branson

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Sir Richard Branson has warned that Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives Government support.
Tweets about this

SteveWi21201859

Steve Williams So i just read Mr branson needs the government to bail out virgin atlantic. This is absolutely disgraceful, i used… https://t.co/HWiIIkKwHg 14 seconds ago

Karlsmi00479109

Karl smith RT @SocialistVoice: Billionaire Sir Richard Branson has warned that Virgin Atlantic will collapse unless it receives Government support ami… 51 seconds ago

JamieSmythF

Jamie Smyth Virgin Australia on brink of collapse- as Richard Branson warns Virgin Atlantic needs government support to stay af… https://t.co/9FU76CUMW1 2 minutes ago

brookebay21

Peter Symons#NHSLove❤. RT @SocialistVoice: Billionaire Sir Richard Branson warns Virgin Atlantic is facing collapse without a £500m UK taxpayer-funded loan In an… 4 minutes ago

quangels

joan keating-majorel RT @joolban: @BBCNews The government needs to tell tax avoiding, NHS suing billionaire Richard Branson to cough up some of his own money to… 17 minutes ago

MJSMinvest

MJSM Virgin Australia on brink of collapse It comes as Richard Branson defends seeking state aid and says Virgin Atlanti… https://t.co/1ynXNHsDpG 18 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Billionaire Sir Richard Branson warns Virgin Atlantic is facing collapse without a £500m UK taxpayer-funded loan I… https://t.co/8BtnbrOe26 38 minutes ago

osbtest

Xyz Test It comes as Richard Branson defends seeking state aid and says Virgin Atlantic needs government support to stay afl… https://t.co/2a99bIyflL 45 minutes ago

