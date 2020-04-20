Piers Morgan offers grovelling apology to Lady Gaga after mocking her coronavirus fundraising efforts Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Piers Morgan said sorry to Lady Gaga after her One World: Together At Home concert raised more than $127 million (£100 million) for the World Health Organization’s coronavirus relief efforts. The Good Morning Britain host was among those who dismissed Gaga’s involvement with the World Health Organization (WHO) when it was... 👓 View full article

