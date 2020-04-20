Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Piers Morgan offers grovelling apology to Lady Gaga after mocking her coronavirus fundraising efforts

Piers Morgan offers grovelling apology to Lady Gaga after mocking her coronavirus fundraising efforts

PinkNews Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Piers Morgan said sorry to Lady Gaga after her One World: Together At Home concert raised more than $127 million (£100 million) for the World Health Organization’s coronavirus relief efforts. The Good Morning Britain host was among those who dismissed Gaga’s involvement with the World Health Organization (WHO)  when it was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peterandann

PAO RT @PinkNews: Piers Morgan offers grovelling apology to Lady Gaga after mocking her coronavirus fundraising efforts https://t.co/yBsehqzVNx 3 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Piers Morgan offers grovelling apology to Lady Gaga after mocking her coronavirus fundraising efforts https://t.co/yBsehqzVNx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.