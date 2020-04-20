Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > It would not have mattered if PM had attended first Cobra meetings – Dowden

It would not have mattered if PM had attended first Cobra meetings – Dowden

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended Boris Johnson for not chairing the first five emergency Government meetings on the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EveningExpress

Evening Express It would not have mattered if PM had attended first Cobra meetings – Dowden https://t.co/iG5jU6aEON https://t.co/uWrUg0KMCl 5 minutes ago

MichaelaHertko1

Michaela Hertkorn-Paeffgen @HeikeMildenber1 I would say the first. Right from the American Embassy. My guess. Best way for CH to have practice… https://t.co/gq90wBrqHD 25 minutes ago

aglno1

Andy Lamb @undiclosedvip @scottjelfs @RichardBurgon The only "poll" that mattered took place on 12th December last, Boris an… https://t.co/uWSo3FxB62 33 minutes ago

whileUrNotLooki

Liam Clancy @Smrtpatrick198 @KKeneally @ScottMorrisonMP Why would it have mattered, border force let them all off, so covid wou… https://t.co/ogdJ8ecZZk 46 minutes ago

faegguk

⁠— incarnadine @taecypher_ Part of me gets why they should've apologised but at the same time it wouldn't have mattered. Everyone… https://t.co/1CcxUd544N 46 minutes ago

pam53

pam53 It was not called until the fall of that year. Don’t give me your liberal lying crap! I don’t give a***if 50 pe… https://t.co/tX9vA8USqY 1 hour ago

novatchok

Techy @bankinsteinlb @OmarTamo19 @HermanvanUum No ridiculing their effect, but they wouldn't have mattered much if we had… https://t.co/MYgumHyEW4 2 hours ago

mrsgbeborun

Ѕєяιαℓ вυѕιиєѕѕ ωσмαи RT @Olori_Adeyosola: All the money and foodstuffs these people did giveaway with during last election period would have mattered now💔 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.