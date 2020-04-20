Privacy must be at the heart of Covid-19 contact tracing apps, governments told

France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off. The country's digital minister confirmed the nation has called on the tech giant to let the app work on iPhones without...
