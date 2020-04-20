Ricky Gervais eager to make third series of After Life Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ricky Gervais has said that After Life is the first of his comedies that has made him to want to make a third series. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 4 days ago Ricky Gervais cries real tears on screen 01:12 Ricky Gervais cries real tears on screen The 'After Life' star insisted it's impossible to "fake a tear" - but he can only pour out his emotions once so the moments have to be shot in one take. He said: He said: He said: He said: The comic doesn't believe in life after death and regards existence as... You Might Like

Tweets about this