Two men taken to hospital after assault

Two people were taken to hospital after reports of an assault in Smethwick today.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇬🇧C. S.🇬🇧(ENGLAND) Radford, Nottingham. Police close road and man taken to hospital after assault https://t.co/rOnYna7r2J 1 day ago Signal 107 NEWS: A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with stab wounds after an assault on Winslow Close > > https://t.co/VYhv7zivyB 5 days ago The Chronicle Man taken to hospital after daylight assault in Walker https://t.co/I4DlDfbxGK 5 days ago Sultan of Moocastle RT @ChronicleLive: Man taken to hospital after daylight assault in Walker https://t.co/I4DlDeTWPc 5 days ago The Journal Man taken to hospital after daylight assault in Walker https://t.co/TZTXHW2qNy 5 days ago The Chronicle Man taken to hospital after daylight assault in Walker https://t.co/I4DlDeTWPc 5 days ago Eyewitness News A man charged in a brutal attack in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon has been identified. https://t.co/7dguaDSwMG 6 days ago NEPABUZZ One man has been arrested after a violent attack in Wilkes-Barre. https://t.co/0H7XHN8NRe #NEPA #NEPABuzz 1 week ago