Help the Hungry: Damien Hirst creates rainbow heart for Independent campaign

Peter Helly Damien Hirst creates new artwork for Help The Hungry Campaign https://t.co/h6yIjhCZS1 44 minutes ago

Ash Paul @hirst_official creates new artwork for Help The Hungry Campaign https://t.co/wXdn1JD3Hf via @Arjunneilalim 1 hour ago

Ahmad Attia RT @Independent: Damien Hirst creates new artwork for our charity campaign #HelpTheHungry #FoodForLondonNow @felixprojectuk https://t.co/mi… 1 hour ago

Please answer the question. Damien Hirst creates new artwork for Help The Hungry Campaign https://t.co/pDpfuZpRfy 2 hours ago

Lou Lou RT @Independent: Print out Damien Hirst's rainbow heart and place it in your window to show support for our #HelpTheHungry campaign https:/… 2 hours ago

The Independent Print out Damien Hirst's rainbow heart and place it in your window to show support for our #HelpTheHungry campaign https://t.co/mi6RqcCrCM 4 hours ago

R Shepherd-DuBey Damien Hirst creates new artwork for Help The Hungry Campaign https://t.co/JHu1OlVGwS 6 hours ago