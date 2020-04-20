Global  

Lockdown exit strategy will not be rushed, says Sturgeon

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not rush to announce a lockdown exit strategy as she revealed another 12 coronavirus deaths in Scotland.
