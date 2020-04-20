Oktoberfest applies for 2020 licence Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The organisers of Oktoberfest Brighton are hoping lockdown restrictions will end in time for it to return to The Level again this year. Whisky Bravo Productions has applied for a licence for the German-style beer festival on the northern part of the central Brighton park, where it erected a marquee ... 👓 View full article

