Oktoberfest applies for 2020 licence

Brighton and Hove News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The organisers of Oktoberfest Brighton are hoping lockdown restrictions will end in time for it to return to The Level again this year. Whisky Bravo Productions has applied for a licence for the German-style beer festival on the northern part of the central Brighton park, where it erected a marquee ...
