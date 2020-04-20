Boris Johnson receiving daily updates on coronavirus response but not working Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson is receiving daily updates on the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis but is not working, Downing Street said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Evelyn RT @FergalBowers: Boris Johnson is receiving daily written updates on the coronavirus response as he continues his recovery at Chequers but… 28 minutes ago Fergal Bowers Boris Johnson is receiving daily written updates on the coronavirus response as he continues his recovery at Cheque… https://t.co/pIXdefGCSx 33 minutes ago David Tran Boris Johnson is Receiving Daily Updates on COVID-19 But is Not Doing Gov't Work, PM Spokesman Says :… https://t.co/wgJgXdKGx9 42 minutes ago Jessica Parker Downing St says PM not doing Govt work or getting his ministerial red box... However also suggestion that Boris J… https://t.co/tDdEX6Ci7G 1 hour ago Ratoncito RT @SputnikInt: #URGENT | Boris Johnson is receiving daily updates on COVID-19 but is not doing gov't work, PM spokesman says https://t.co/… 2 hours ago Helen Boris Johnson is Receiving Daily Updates on COVID-19 But is Not Doing Gov't Work, PM Spokesman Says :… https://t.co/k9kq2O49Jx 2 hours ago Sputnik #URGENT | Boris Johnson is receiving daily updates on COVID-19 but is not doing gov't work, PM spokesman says… https://t.co/P9kRQGCqTp 2 hours ago