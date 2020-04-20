Global  

US farm rents out miniature donkey to crash video calls

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
