Phillip Schofield moves out of marital home two months after shockingly coming out as gay Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has reportedly moved out of the home he shared with his wife two months after he publicly came out as gay. The television presenter shared a sprawling Oxfordshire mansion with his wife Stephanie Lowe, but reports indicate that he has now moved into a London apartment. “There... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ob RT @Jinks_7: Phillip Schofield moves out of his £2m marital home after lying to his wife for 30 years, cheating on her with a school boy he… 4 minutes ago