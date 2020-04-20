Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Katie Price in Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins

Katie Price in Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Argus Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
KATIE Price has said she “knew she was in trouble” as soon as she arrived to film Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because of her “phobia of water”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Katie Price befriends Anthea Turner

Katie Price befriends Anthea Turner 01:18

 Katie Price and Anthea Turner struck up a surprising friendship while filming 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.