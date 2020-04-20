Global  

Shareholders ‘shut out’ of two-thirds of FTSE 100 AGMs

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
FTSE 100 companies have been urged to hold virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) after firms such as BAE Systems, Next and HSBC announced plans to hold events behind closed doors in response to the pandemic.
