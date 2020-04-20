Shareholders ‘shut out’ of two-thirds of FTSE 100 AGMs Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

FTSE 100 companies have been urged to hold virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) after firms such as BAE Systems, Next and HSBC announced plans to hold events behind closed doors in response to the pandemic. 👓 View full article

