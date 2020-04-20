Global  

11 inmates at Scots prisons test positive for coronavirus with 85 self-isolating

Daily Record Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
11 inmates at Scots prisons test positive for coronavirus with 85 self-isolatingThe latest figures show more than 40 of those to test positive were at Addiewell in West Lothian after a hall was closed down on a precautionary basis.
News video: Attorneys, families call for more COVID-19 testing in Tennessee prisons

Attorneys, families call for more COVID-19 testing in Tennessee prisons 03:26

 The Tennessee Department of Correction is evaluating further testing for inmates. Currently, 17 inmates in four prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 with "several dozen" tests on inmates pending.

