11 inmates at Scots prisons test positive for coronavirus with 85 self-isolating Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The latest figures show more than 40 of those to test positive were at Addiewell in West Lothian after a hall was closed down on a precautionary basis. The latest figures show more than 40 of those to test positive were at Addiewell in West Lothian after a hall was closed down on a precautionary basis. 👓 View full article

