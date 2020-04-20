World Health Organisation chief warns ‘the worst is still ahead’
Monday, 20 April 2020 () The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm just as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.
Drawing the ire of President Trump has brought the World Health Organisation back into the public glare. But what exactly is the health body and how are they important in circumstances like the coronavirus pandemic?
You Might Like
Tweets about this
💧 Jack Bollocks 💧 RT @JonesHowdareyou: "The World Health Organisation chief warned Monday that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, re… 15 seconds ago
Chinwe RT @itvnews: 'The worst is still ahead' in coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organisation chief warns https://t.co/FW09GynGjX https://t.co… 57 seconds ago
💧🔥GeometricAnalogAndDigitalTime RT @smh: The World Health Organisation chief has warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/HEL45r… 5 minutes ago
Shiqi Luo RT @SBSNews: The World Health Organisation chief has warned "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus outbreak as many countries ea… 10 minutes ago