World Health Organisation chief warns ‘the worst is still ahead’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm just as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: What Does The World Health Organisation Do?

What Does The World Health Organisation Do? 03:43

 Drawing the ire of President Trump has brought the World Health Organisation back into the public glare. But what exactly is the health body and how are they important in circumstances like the coronavirus pandemic?

