Oil price turns negative in bizarre turn as international demand collapses

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Traders were being paid more than 40 dollars to buy a barrel of oil on Monday, due to a quirk of the market as falling global demand because of coronavirus pushed the price into negative territory for the first time in history.
