Oil price turns negative in bizarre turn as international demand collapses Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Traders were being paid more than 40 dollars to buy a barrel of oil on Monday, due to a quirk of the market as falling global demand because of coronavirus pushed the price into negative territory for the first time in history. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. Monty Dobson Yikes, they're paying people to take this stuff off their hands as contracts expire. Oil price turns negative in as… https://t.co/t3bM6HB7ol 23 minutes ago