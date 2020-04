Kevin B. RT @THR: In #Hollywood, everyone wants to go to Dreamland. Watch the trailer for the Ryan Murphy Netflix drama: https://t.co/aDKSQNDOB2 4 minutes ago

bookshockey RT @MarzyMartian: HOLY SHIT THIS LOOKS LIKE A GREAT RIDE!! #Hollywood trailer: #RyanMurphy's Netflix drama rewrites the biz https://t.co/MK… 5 minutes ago

Page58 “I want to take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite. If we change the way movies are made we can change th… https://t.co/DZtUgkW26G 6 minutes ago

Nandor The Relentless RT @TVLine: #Hollywood: Ryan Murphy's Netflix Drama Pulls Back the Curtain on Showbiz in Official Trailer — Watch https://t.co/4F4wK332Bv 23 minutes ago

A RT @DylanMcDermott: Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood': Watch the Trailer for Netflix Drama | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/gJ6fnFKBfN 29 minutes ago

Roger Tennis Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’: Watch the Trailer for Netflix Drama | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/Tfq3gztDcZ 50 minutes ago