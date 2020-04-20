Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > NHS face mask supply ‘could be put at risk’ if public advised to wear them

NHS face mask supply ‘could be put at risk’ if public advised to wear them

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hospital bosses have warned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marshmyst

Claire B 🇬🇧 STAY HOME SAVE LIVES & KEEP 🧼 👏 RT @lowjournal: The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hospital bos… 2 minutes ago

daisyduck1954

Daisy Duck RT @itvnews: The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the government begins advising the public to wear them, hospital bosses… 19 minutes ago

nthnorfolknews

North Norfolk News The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hosp… https://t.co/sw49KGbLbB 26 minutes ago

ueaupdates

UEA News The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hosp… https://t.co/z4nba18nct 28 minutes ago

wymandatmercury

Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hosp… https://t.co/l0k6tKsmUi 29 minutes ago

EveningNews

Norwich Evening News NHS face mask supply ‘could be put at risk’ if public advised to wear them https://t.co/E8zZ6F35qR 29 minutes ago

dissmercury

Diss Mercury The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hosp… https://t.co/g2zvPxzuyO 29 minutes ago

lowjournal

Lowestoft Journal The NHS’s supply of face masks could be jeopardised if the Government begins advising the public to wear them, hosp… https://t.co/SyBosHJD9u 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.