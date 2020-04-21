Cary Elwes and Robin Wright reunite for The Princess Bride Disney+ announcement

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright reunited to announce their beloved 1987 fantasy film The Princess Bride is coming to Disney’s streaming service.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sara Gasparotto RT @EW: Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunite to announce Princess Bride heading to Disney+ https://t.co/6wRdzeb9gm 56 minutes ago Ara Andonian As you wish! https://t.co/pNTaVwcpMA #ThePrincessBride 1 hour ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: As You Wish! Robin Wright and Cary Elwes Reunite to Announce The Princess Bride Is Coming to Disney+ https://t.co/bZ1jQ3I4j7 1 hour ago Corrie RT @nerdist: Seeing Robin Wright and Cary Elwes video chat will brighten your day and clear your skin. https://t.co/vRR1haVjf1 1 hour ago Leasky2 RT @GeekandSundry: As you wish. https://t.co/GoHnSTLPNH 4 hours ago David Nichols Jr RT @nerdist: Cary Elwes and Robin Wright reunite to share this very special message about The Princess Bride. https://t.co/vRR1hbcUDB 6 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: "Inconceivable!" #ThePrincessBride is coming to #DisneyPlus soon 😍 https://t.co/3Jfz7INWgH 7 hours ago