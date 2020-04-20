Global  

Coronavirus: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid virus link an 'interesting hypothesis'

BBC News Monday, 20 April 2020
A government adviser says speculation over a possible link between coronavirus cases in Liverpool and the club's Champions League match with Atletico Madrid last month is an "interesting hypothesis".
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
Show solidarity after crisis ends, says Atletico's Saul

Show solidarity after crisis ends, says Atletico's Saul 09:42

 Saul Niguez says idea to start campaign helping Spain's freelancers and small businesses during coronavirus pandemic came to him in five minutes.

