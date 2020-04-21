Global  

Dentists criticise inadequate PPE stocks

Express and Star Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves has been contacted by UK firms claiming they have heard ‘nothing back’ from the Government on making protective equipment.
